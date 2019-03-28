Woman says squatters moved into her house, even changed locks

LIGHTS ON but nobody’s supposed to be home. Security cam shows alleged squatters entering an #Alameda home and turning on lights. Homeowner says her place was trashed in 3 days. @AlamedaPD arrested a woman for trespassing. pic.twitter.com/KqglZeZNOB — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) March 28, 2019

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- A California homeowner got the shock of her life when she found squatters living inside her house.Frankie, who chose not to give her last name, said she was way caring for her sick mother for three days.When she returned, she found her home trashed."They moved the furniture even the washer and dryer," said Frankie.The contents of her home were turned upside down by squatters."I'm still looking for my father's ashes," she added.Frankie said the squatters not only made themselves at home but also changed the locks."There's no reason for anyone to be in there, let alone change the locks on my house."A neighbor's security camera captured a white Kia pulling up in front of the house early Saturday morning. Someone is seen getting out, walking out of frame and minutes later, the lights turn on inside the house. Then someone opens the front door.Frankie returned home Monday and heard someone inside. Much to her surprise, it was a woman holding a small child.Police said 24-year-old Amber Milan was cited for trespassing."The girl said she had been allowed to stay there by a third party, didn't provide further info," said Alameda Police Lt. Wayland Gee.Police said three or more people may have have been squatting inside the house.Frankie is now trying to put her life, and her house, back together. She doesn't know why squatters would choose her house. However, She said a real estate website mistakenly listed her home to be in pre-foreclosure, she said that's a mistake because she has no mortgage.'It's devastating, and I don't want it to happen to other people."