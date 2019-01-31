South Carolina woman charged for pouring water over sleeping baby for payback, deputies say

EMBED </>More Videos

Sumter woman charged for pouring water over sleeping baby, police say

SUMTER, S.C. (WTVD) --
A Sumter, South Carolina, woman has been arrested after allegedly pouring water over a 9-month-old baby's face while she slept, WACH reported.

According to an arrest warrant, 33-year-old Caitlin Alyse Hardy has been charged with cruelty to children.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Deputies said they saw the incident on a video the woman posted to Facebook.

In the video, Hardy stated it was "payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night," WJBF said.

Officials said the infant woke up coughing after the second round of water was poured over her.

The sheriff's office has notified the Sumter County Department of Social Services.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusecrimearrestNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Overturned dump truck shuts down westbound US-64
Carol Folt's final remarks: 'I did what I thought was best'
Raleigh weather: Temperatures go from 30s today to 70s next week
Fayetteville police say goodbye to beloved K-9 officer
Flu responsible for 29 NC deaths so far this season
Raleigh police investigating after man pulled from quarry
Jet carrying comedian Russell Peters makes emergency landing at RDU
VIDEO: Mom, baby separated at US-Mexico border reunite
Show More
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
'Emotional': Tom Hanks, Tim Allen finish 'Toy Story 4'
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Dog reunites with owner after vanishing four years ago
Fire chief's beard freezes while fighting fire
More News