Amber Alert: Woman seen in surveillance photo named suspect in Greensboro abduction

Surveillance image shows woman suspected of abducting 3-year-old girl from Greensboro playground.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police say a woman seen in a surveillance photo was named a suspect in the abduction of a 3-year-old girl in Greensboro on Wednesday night.Greensboro Police Department released the image Thursday, saying the woman pictured is a suspect in abducting the 3-year-old while she was playing outside.Investigators previously described the suspect who is believed to have abducted the young girl as a black woman in her 20's, who stands 5-foot 6-inches and weighs 135 pounds. The woman had a short ponytail and was wearing a short sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow stripe one leg and a white stripe on the other leg, dark flip flops and a gold chain.The woman is reported to have taken Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment who was playing outside her apartment at 2411 Phillips Avenue of Greensboro just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Prior to the abduction, people in the area reported that the woman interacted with some children an interacted with some children in a suspicious way.Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment has brown eyes, black hair and weighs 40 pounds and is around 2-feet tall. Lindiment was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink t-shirt, black jeans and white sandals. Her hair is braided with multi-color beads.Ahlora's mother Erica Lindiment urged anyone with information to come forward and help bring her baby home."Please help. I mean even if you don't want to be known, or you don't want to have your name or anything to do with it, you can always leave an anonymous tip to help us out, to help us find her and make sure she gets home safe."The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also involved in the search for Lindiment.More than 100 officers are on foot canvasing the area. Anyone with information on Ahlora Lindiment is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department (336) 373-2287. Police are offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who can locate Ahlora or anyone else connected to Ahlora.