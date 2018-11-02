WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) --A Winston-Salem woman seen in a now-viral video giving young children marijuana to smoke has been sentenced to the maximum 300 days behind bars.
Michaela Pearson, 21, pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, WGHP reports.
Video of the incident was recorded and posted on Facebook last August.
The ages of the children involved ranged from 18 months to 3 years old.
The prosecutor played the video to the judge in Forsyth District Court Thursday and asked for the maximum sentence. Judge Camille Banks-Prince agreed.
Before her sentencing, Pearson read a statement in court apologizing for her actions.
Pearson will get credit for the 64 days she's already served.
Another woman charged in the case, Candice Little, is due in court next week.