NC woman seen giving toddlers marijuana in viral video gets maximum punishment

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman seen in a now-viral video giving young children marijuana to smoke has been sentenced to the maximum 300 days behind bars. (WGHP)

By
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Winston-Salem woman seen in a now-viral video giving young children marijuana to smoke has been sentenced to the maximum 300 days behind bars.

Michaela Pearson, 21, pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, WGHP reports.

Video of the incident was recorded and posted on Facebook last August.

The ages of the children involved ranged from 18 months to 3 years old.

The prosecutor played the video to the judge in Forsyth District Court Thursday and asked for the maximum sentence. Judge Camille Banks-Prince agreed.

Before her sentencing, Pearson read a statement in court apologizing for her actions.

Pearson will get credit for the 64 days she's already served.

Another woman charged in the case, Candice Little, is due in court next week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marijuanacrimenorth carolina newsbabiesWinston-SalemNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Parent assaults young football player at game, deputies say
Double shooting in Carrboro leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Durham man wanted for hitting officer with car turns himself in
Girl bites into 3 Musketeers bar, finds pin
Woman shot in head at Fayetteville apartment
New search warrants indicate missing Durham man may have been killed
Shuttle bus driver arrested for kidnapping passengers
Teachers given surprise while returning to school after Florence
Show More
Johnston Co. fire crews monitor hotspots at Byrd's Wholesale, Inc.
Officials issue warnings about bogus sign sales
Update: Clayton police make arrest after teacher attacked on greenway
Police unable to locate Charlotte woman at center of harassing viral rant
Local immigrants push back against Trump's asylum crackdown
More News