Woman seriously injured in Johnston County shooting

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 35-year-old woman was shot and seriously injured in Johnston County overnight.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in a rural area off Highway 95 between Benson and Dunn.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, and later airlifted to another hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

ABC11 is working to learn more about the shooting and the investigation into it.
