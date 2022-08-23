Mom dies after being set on fire by her own son, Winston-Salem police say

A North Carolina man was charged with murder Monday after police said he poured gasoline on his mother and set her on fire.

Winston-Salem police said patrol officers responded to reports of someone being set on fire on Lyons Street on Monday morning, news outlets reported. Officers found Joanna Parker, 72, in flames on her porch and they were able to put out the fire, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Investigators determined that James Parker, 48, got upset with his mother, so he poured gasoline on her and set her on fire, police said. Police spokesperson Kira Boyd said police would not release additional information at this time.

James Parker was charged with murder and was held without bond. Court records did not list an attorney for Parker.