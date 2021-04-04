Woman severely injured in domestic assault in Efland, deputies say

EFLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 39-year-old man is behind bars after a Sunday morning domestic assault in Efland sent a woman to the hospital with "life-threatening injuries."Orange County deputies were called to a well-being check along Virginia Lee Lane early Sunday morning.On arrival, authorities said they found a woman who had been severely injured in a domestic assault. The woman was transported to the hospital where she is currently being treated for "life-threatening injuries."Quentin Ramsey, 39, of Efland was arrested and is now facing assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury charge.