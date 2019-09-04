Woman shoots man who reached into car and tried to steal purse in SW Houston: Police

HOUSTON, Texas -- A woman shot and injured a man who reached for her purse, police say.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in Houston, Texas.

Police say Lachelle Hudgins had just parked her vehicle outside her home when two men reached through her driver's side window and grabbed her purse. Before they could take it, Hudgins frantically reached into her bag and grabbed her gun.

"I couldn't do anything except scream. At one point, they told me to stop screaming, and he reached his hand inside my car," Hudgins explained.

Officials say she fired two rounds and the men ran away.

"It was all I had in my gun. I shot until I couldn't shoot anymore," Hudgins said.

A short time later, authorities received a call about a man found shot on the other side of the complex.

The suspect underwent surgery. He's expected to survive and face aggravated robbery charges.

Hudgins told ABC13 that she still can't believe she survived an attempted robbery unscathed.

"I saved my life," Hudgins said.
