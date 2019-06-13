Woman shoplifting at Chicago Walgreens fatally shot by person in store

CHICAGO -- A woman suspected of shoplifting in a Walgreens on Chicago's Northwest Side was fatally shot inside the store Wednesday night, and a person of interest has been identified, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. in the 4800-block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said the woman was shoplifting and was confronted by the manager.

Another man then intervened and got into an argument with the woman. Police said he then pulled out a gun and shot her in the head.

The woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

The man fled the scene in a blue or black Ford SUV. Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said police have identified a person wanted for questioning in the shooting.

Radio traffic revealed the man somehow appeared to be a security guard and claimed to be a cop.

"The employees here say they do not have a security guard here. But witness said here he did tell them he claimed he was a Chicago police officer," the scanner traffic said.

Police said the shooter is not an officer or law enforcement agent and that they have been able to get a good look at his face from in-store surveillance cameras. Witnesses told police the shooter was wearing a red hoodie and dark jeans.

Area North detectives are investigating.
