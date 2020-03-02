Woman injured after shots fired from passing car in Durham, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. -- A woman is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after shots were fired from a car in Durham on Sunday night.

Durham Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. along the 2400 block of Glenbrook Drive near East Club Boulevard.

Officers are unsure if the woman was targeted or not.

According to DPD, the suspect is believed to be driving a dark sedan. Anyone with information should contact the authorities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countyshots firedshootingdurham county news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News