Woman shot in abdomen at Raleigh apartment complex

Raleigh police are investigating after a woman was shot Thursday night at an apartment complex.Police told ABC11 the 27-year-old woman suffered a single gunshot wound in the abdomen.The incident happened on Lake Hill Drive, at the Hawthorne Northridge Apartments in a second-floor unit.According to the victim, a person approached her as she was walking to her apartment and was shot.The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to WakeMed for treatment.The shooting remains an active investigation.