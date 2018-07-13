Woman shot in abdomen at Raleigh apartment complex

One woman is in the hospital after she was shot in the stomach Thursday night.

RALEIGH
Raleigh police are investigating after a woman was shot Thursday night at an apartment complex.

Police told ABC11 the 27-year-old woman suffered a single gunshot wound in the abdomen.

The incident happened on Lake Hill Drive, at the Hawthorne Northridge Apartments in a second-floor unit.

According to the victim, a person approached her as she was walking to her apartment and was shot.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to WakeMed for treatment.

The shooting remains an active investigation.
