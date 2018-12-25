Woman shot in leg in Wake Forest

Woman shot in Wake Forest.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wake Forest Police are investigating after a woman said she was shot on Tuesday night.

About 8:40 p.m., Wake Forest Police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Allen Road in response to a shooting.

Officers found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her upper right leg.

The victim told police she and a male friend had been walking in a wooded area along the 600 block of East Wait Avenue when they were approached by two men. One of them shot her in the leg before the two fled. The woman's friend also ran away.

The woman managed to walk to an apartment along the 100 block of North Allen Road and call police. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the police department at (919) 554-6150. All calls are confidential.
