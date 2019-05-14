Texas officer shoots, kills woman who was heard on video screaming that she was pregnant

BAYTOWN, Texas -- Detectives are investigating after a Baytown, Texas, police officer shot a woman to death while trying to arrest her Monday night, officials say.

This happened around 10:40 p.m. at The Brixton Apartments.

According to police, the officer, an 11-year veteran with the Baytown Police Department, was on patrol when he came across a 45-year-old woman he'd dealt with before and knew had outstanding warrants.

The officer contacted the woman and tried to arrest her, but she struggled with him, forcing him to use his Taser on her, Baytown PD Lieutenant Steve Dorris said.

As he tried to handcuff her, she allegedly grabbed his Taser and used it on him.

Lt. Dorris said that's when the officer was forced to pull out his gun and fired multiple times at the woman, hitting her at least once.

The officer tried to render aid immediately after the shooting, but she died at the scene.

"It was a sad situation," said Brixton resident Raquelle Cuellar. "Tragic. The lady ... she did live here. We would often see her, see her walk her dog around."

Someone posted video on Snapchat of the moment the Taser was used on the woman and when she was shot. Police are now hoping to talk to that person and any other witnesses.

"You're actually harassing me," the woman can be heard saying in the video as the Taser is used.

The woman also screamed "I'm pregnant" in the video. However, that has not been confirmed by police.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is also part of the shooting investigation, which is standard procedure in incidents like these.

The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is also standard protocol.

Out of respect for the woman and the officer involved, their names will not be released at this time until family is notified.

The officer was injured by the Taser, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

"It's a tragic event for everyone involved," Lt. Dorris told KTRK. "Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased. We want to get all the questions answered that we can. We never want things to get to this."
