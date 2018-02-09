RALEIGH NEWS

Woman slams into Raleigh patrol car at crash site

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman slams into Raleigh patrol car at crash site (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A woman is facing charges after police said she slammed her vehicle into a patrol car at a crash site.

Raleigh police said the first two-vehicle crash happened after midnight on the inner loop of I-440 between Wake Forest Road and Capital Boulevard.

While the officer was investigating the scene, officials said the woman drove down I-440 and hit the patrol car.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

No injuries were reported in either accident.

Police said charges against the unidentified female driver are pending.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
raleigh policeraleigh newscar accidentRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH NEWS
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
FBI investigating threats to Raleigh synagogue made before Jewish New Year
PNC Arena hoping to fill more than 400 jobs
Finally! Morgan Street Food Hall opens in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
More raleigh news
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News