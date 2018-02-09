RALEIGH (WTVD) --A woman is facing charges after police said she slammed her vehicle into a patrol car at a crash site.
Raleigh police said the first two-vehicle crash happened after midnight on the inner loop of I-440 between Wake Forest Road and Capital Boulevard.
While the officer was investigating the scene, officials said the woman drove down I-440 and hit the patrol car.
No injuries were reported in either accident.
Police said charges against the unidentified female driver are pending.