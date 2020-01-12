Woman stabbed during robbery of Fayetteville convenience store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was stabbed in the chest and arm during a robbery at a Fayetteville convenience store Sunday morning, according to Fayetteville Police Department.Officers went to the BP Family Fare on Yadkin Road around 7:15 a.m. They said the 43-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.In a news release, Fayetteville Police Department said a suspect ran away before officers arrived.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Ballard at (910) 303-7571 or Fayetteville and Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910)483-8477.