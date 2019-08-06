Woman stabbed in neck; injuries are serious, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed in the neck in Durham.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Holloway Street.

The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers have not released information about a suspect or what led up to the stabbing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimestabbingdurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in SC apartment
Controversial billboard in NC replaced; FBI now involved
Boy creates social media challenge after El Paso shooting
No silly string: These weird laws are still on the books in NC
Man accused of robbing Raleigh bank said he had explosive device
Goldsboro boy's missing stuffed animal found
12 cats, 7 dogs, 20 birds found in unsanitary conditions at Cumberland County home
Show More
Victoria's Secret hires first transgender model
Triangle activist, victim of mass shooting react to weekend tragedy
Identical mirror twins get nearly identical breast cancer diagnoses
ABC11 360: Gun laws in the United States and in North Carolina
Man accused of stealing $5.8M from Cary business pleads guilty
More TOP STORIES News