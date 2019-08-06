DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed in the neck in Durham.
The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Holloway Street.
The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Officers have not released information about a suspect or what led up to the stabbing.
Woman stabbed in neck; injuries are serious, Durham police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News