Woman stabbed, killed during fight at Selma home

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police officers are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death at a Selma home Thursday.The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Godwin Street.Officers said 53-year-old Joyce Davis and 29-year-old Deanna Simone McNeill were fighting when McNeill stabbed Davis.McNiell is currently in police custody. She's scheduled to appear in court June 5 and 6 on five misdemeanor charges of charges; she has not yet been charged with a crime related to Davis' death.