Woman stabbed to death in Selma home

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police officers are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death at a Selma home on Thursday.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Godwin Street.

Officers did not release the woman's identity or what led up to the stabbing. However, they told ABC11 a person of interest is in custody.

There is no threat to the public at this time.
