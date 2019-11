A woman steals an #NCState student’s car at gunpoint. It happened last night in the parking lot at Wolf Village Apartments. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/SWmrHynsLw — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) November 6, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police say a woman stole an N.C. State student's SUV at gunpoint Tuesday night.The carjacking happened in the parking lot at Wolf Village Apartments off of Gorman Street.A 2008 red Jeep Liberty was stolen, according to police. No one was hurt.Authroites are still looking for the woman.