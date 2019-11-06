Woman stole NC State student's SUV at gunpoint: Police

A woman steals an #NCState student’s car at gunpoint. It happened last night in the parking lot at Wolf Village Apartments. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/SWmrHynsLw — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) November 6, 2019

Assailants are more likely to target people walking alone, on darkened or unlit paths, or who are distracted by headphones or activities such as texting.

Walk in groups whenever possible, especially at night.

Safety Escort Services and public transportation are available as alternatives to walking. Individuals can contact Safety Escort Services at (919) 515-3000.

If you feel unsafe in any situation, trust your instinct and contact University Police immediately to report suspicious activities or crimes on campus by calling 911 or (919) 515-3000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police say a woman stole an N.C. State student's SUV at gunpoint Tuesday night.The carjacking happened in the parking lot at Wolf Village Apartments off of Gorman Street.A 2008 red Jeep Liberty with tags TAM-4183 was stolen, according to police. No one was hurt.Authroites are still looking for the carjacker, described as a black woman, about 5-4, 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and displayed a dark handgun.Campus police offered tips to help keep people safe: