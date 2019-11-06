Woman stole NC State student's SUV at gunpoint: Police

The carjacking happened in the parking lot at Wolf Village Apartments off of Gorman Street.
A woman steals an #NCState student’s car at gunpoint. It happened last night in the parking lot at Wolf Village Apartments. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/SWmrHynsLw— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) November 6, 2019
A 2008 red Jeep Liberty with tags TAM-4183 was stolen, according to police. No one was hurt.
Authroites are still looking for the carjacker, described as a black woman, about 5-4, 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and displayed a dark handgun.
Campus police offered tips to help keep people safe:
- Assailants are more likely to target people walking alone, on darkened or unlit paths, or who are distracted by headphones or activities such as texting.
- Walk in groups whenever possible, especially at night.
- Safety Escort Services and public transportation are available as alternatives to walking. Individuals can contact Safety Escort Services at (919) 515-3000.
- If you feel unsafe in any situation, trust your instinct and contact University Police immediately to report suspicious activities or crimes on campus by calling 911 or (919) 515-3000