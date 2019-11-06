crime

Woman stole NC State student's SUV at gunpoint: Police

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police say a woman stole an N.C. State student's SUV at gunpoint Tuesday night.

The carjacking happened in the parking lot at Wolf Village Apartments off of Gorman Street.



A 2008 red Jeep Liberty with tags TAM-4183 was stolen, according to police. No one was hurt.

Authroites are still looking for the carjacker, described as a black woman, about 5-4, 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and displayed a dark handgun.

Campus police offered tips to help keep people safe:

  • Assailants are more likely to target people walking alone, on darkened or unlit paths, or who are distracted by headphones or activities such as texting.
  • Walk in groups whenever possible, especially at night.
  • Safety Escort Services and public transportation are available as alternatives to walking. Individuals can contact Safety Escort Services at (919) 515-3000.
  • If you feel unsafe in any situation, trust your instinct and contact University Police immediately to report suspicious activities or crimes on campus by calling 911 or (919) 515-3000
