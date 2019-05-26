Woman struck by car, killed in Raleigh, officials say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A woman was struck and killed by a car in Raleigh Saturday night, officials say.
It happened on Glenwood Avenue near Triangle Drive.
Authorities say a woman, who has not been identified, was walking across Glenwood Avenue and was hit by a car. She subsequently died from her injuries.
There's no word yet on whether or not any charges will be filed. Please check back for updates.
