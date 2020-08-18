pedestrian killed

Woman struck, killed by car near Fayetteville intersection

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle late Monday night at the intersection of Pamalee Drive and Capri Street in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police said it happened around 10:15 p.m.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

A woman found in the roadway by officers was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Pamalee Drive is currently closed between Gardner Street and Lady Cheryl Drive as the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit conducts an investigation. Please use an alternate route.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic accident is asked to contact Ofc. C. Biggerstaff with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 751-1382 Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillepedestrian struckpedestrian killedwoman killedfayetteville news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Officer laid on hot asphalt next to dying woman hit by truck
Woman hit by trailer, killed in Durham
31-year-old Raleigh man killed in hit-and-run crash
Highway Patrol needs help to ID pedestrian killed in Johnston Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC-Chapel Hill undergrad instruction shifting to entirely online
Biden's convention: Left and Not-So-Left unite against Trump
LATEST: 11 Duke students test positive for COVID-19
911 call released in case of girl found dead at Bojangles
Republicans join DNC, speak out against Trump
NC voters applying for absentee ballots at record-shattering pace
Despite early lead, Canes fall 4-3 to Bruins in Game 4
Show More
New 'adverse market fee' could impact homeowners trying to refinance
Some NC students start fall semester with a glitch
FPD searches for person of interest in BP parking lot homicide
NC Democrats expect DNC to deliver same excitement, even if virtual
2 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean
More TOP STORIES News