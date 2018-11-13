A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after deputies said she shot and tried to kill her husband in their Harnett County home.Just before 11 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to the couple's home on Oakland Drive, in Sanford, after reports of a shooting.Upon arrival, they found that 29-year-old Alan Zinkgraf had been shot.He was taken to UNC Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.His wife, Ashlynn Zinkgraf, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.She is being held at the Harnett County Detention Center under no bond.