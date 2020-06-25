Woman who 'purposely' coughed on 1-year-old at Yogurtland in San Jose may be teacher

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police are looking into social media posts claiming the woman who coughed on a 1-year-old boy is a teacher in San Jose's Oak Grove School District.She's accused of intentionally coughing on the child at the San Jose Yogurtland last Friday in a dispute over social distancing.The boy's mother says police have shown her a photo lineup and she's identified the woman.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.