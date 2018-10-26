Woman with knife injures 14 children at western China school

EMBED </>More Videos

A knife-wielding assailant injured 14 children at a kindergarten in the western Chinese city of Chongqing on Friday, police reported. (CNN)

BEIJING --
A knife-wielding assailant injured 14 children at a kindergarten in the western Chinese city of Chongqing on Friday, police reported. The attacker, a 39-year-old woman, was taken into custody and no motive for the assault was immediately publicized.

A report posted on the police force's microblog said the attack at the Xinshiji Kindergarten in the city's outskirts took place at 9:30 a.m. as the children were returning to classes.

It said all were receiving treatment in a hospital. A doctor who answered the phone at the city's Banan People's Hospital confirmed the children were there but declined to give any details or his name, referring questions to the local government.

No other information about the attacker was given, other than her surname, Liu. Video posted on social media showed injured children walking to ambulances from the school gate, with some being placed on gurneys.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

China has suffered a number of such incidents in recent years, blamed largely on the mentally ill or people bearing grudges.

In June, a man used a kitchen knife to attack three boys and a mother near a school in Shanghai, killing two of the children. Police said the assailant was unemployed and carried out the attack "to take revenge on society."

Chinese law restricts the sale and possession of firearms, and mass attacks are generally carried out with knives or homemade explosives.

Almost 20 children were killed in school attacks in 2010, prompting a response from top government officials and leading many schools to add gates and security guards.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
children injurieschild injuredcrimeu.s. & worldchinaassault
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Durham officer injured while trying to pull over speeding driver
Does Babyganics owe you money in mislabeling lawsuit
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
Leader of secretive NC church charged in employment scam
Ford recalls nearly 1.3M Focuses because engines can stall
Some Wake County candidates amused, others annoyed by fake campaign signs
Police say dating apps behind increase in sexual assaults in NC
Some North Carolina seafood unsafe to eat after Hurricane Florence
Show More
Investigators search for person who sent mail bombs, motive
Wegmans grocery store coming to Wake Forest
UNC President Margaret Spellings to leave the university system: Sources
Man wanted in fatal shooting in Harnett County turns himself in
Relief on way for one of the most congested commutes in the Triangle
More News