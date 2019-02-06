BODY FOUND

GREENWICH, Conn. --
A young woman's body was found in a suitcase alongside a Connecticut road Tuesday morning.

Highway workers found the body around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, about 10 to 15 feet off Glenville Road in Greenwich.

"The victim was found bound at the hands and the feet, and the victim was found in a suitcase," Greenwich police Captain Robert Berry said.

Police said the body appears to belong to a female who was between 18 and 30 years old.

The medical examiner was working to determine the victim's identity and cause of death, but police said they are conducting an active homicide investigation.

"We have received some leads, on some, I would say, possible identifications of the victim," Berry said. "But at this time, nothing is confirmed. So I have no information to release identifying the victim. We are following up on leads."

Police do not believe that the death occurred on Glenville Road, though they do not know where the victim was killed.

The gruesome discovery is both unusual and upsetting in the picturesque and affluent Glenville section.

"It was very upsetting when we originally heard about it," area resident Courtney King said.

The road is located in a quiet area that is somewhat isolated, according to local residents who use it for running and walking. Joe Allegro lives nearby.

"I'm still trying to take this in because I just heard about a few minutes ago," he said. "I've got kids here. I didn't know if it is an adult or a child."

Police stress that the investigation will be long and methodical, as they want to make sure it is handled correctly.
