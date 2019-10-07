Woman's SUV hit by bullets while driving in Raleigh

Happening now: A driver has been taken to the hospital after her vehicle was shot several times. Happened on Hill Street/New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. She drove to East Street/New Bern to call for help. RPD not sure if she was injured by bullets or shattered glass.@ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/xO2XqGJ2P2 — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) October 7, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A woman was injured after shots were fired at her SUV in Raleigh Monday morning.Police say the woman was driving down Hill Street near New Bern Avenue when bullets hit her SUV around 2 a.m. Several shots appeared to hit the vehicle before she pulled over on East Street for help.Police aren't sure whether she was hurt from bullets or shattered glass. At least five bullet holes were seen on the outside of the vehicle. A rear window was also shot out.The woman was taken to the hospital. Police are still investigating.