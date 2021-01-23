women

Womxn's March on Raleigh goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Womxn's March on Raleigh drew thousands of people to downtown Raleigh every year, since former President Donald's Trump inauguration.

The march is going virtual during the pandemic, with videos and pictures posted on Facebook and Instagram all day long.

Organizer Jillian Riley said this is the last Womxn's March on Raleigh.

"It was a movement that was meant to, I think, bookmark Trump's presidency, and now it's really time for folks in the community to continue to get involved locally," Riley said. "And so we want to just go ahead and end this with one quick celebration but also our theme is onward together, so we're continuing on the work, doing the work at the local level."

The nonprofit Witness for Peace Southeast is part of today's virtual event, which goes until 9 p.m. Co-director Emily Rhyne said their short video is dedicated to women leading human rights movements around the world.

"We're hoping, too, that that short video will inspire folks to get involved in our work and supporting those organizations and fighting for human rights across the continent and so that's what we decided to share," Rhyne said. "It seems like a good message for the Women's March today to really uplift those struggles."

Riley said the work to improve women's rights continues.

Rhyne said she has hope for women's rights with the new administration but she is critical of some of President Joe Biden's foreign policies.
