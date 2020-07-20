Community & Events

Goldsboro man celebrates 100th birthday among family, friends

Woodrow James Anderson celebrates his 100th birthday on Monday. (Jessica Cunningham)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Goldsboro man celebrates his 100th birthday on Monday after a century of service and commitment to his country and community.

Woodrow James Anderson still lives in the house he built for his family more than 60 years ago, according to his granddaughter, Jessica Cunningham. Recently, he grilled steaks to eat at his birthday party.

Woodrow James Anderson helped grill streaks for his birthday.

Jessica said Woodrow was part of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a voluntary public work relief program, during the Great Depression. He is also a World War II and Navy veteran.

When he came back from the war, he started his own business: Anderson Tin Shop, an HVAC business in Goldsboro.

"This is a very special day for the family," Jessica said.
