Worker who died at Wake County construction site identified

Wake County officials released the name of the victim on Wednesday.

By
GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
The Wake County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified the woman who died in a construction accident last week as Nolvia Ruiz-Turcios Martinez, 48, of Raleigh.

Friends of Turcios Martinez told ABC11 a service was held for her Tuesday in Zebulon and that her body will be sent to her native Honduras for burial.

Turcios Martinez died August 9 at a new housing development site on Auburn Knightdale Road in Wake County near Garner.

Authorities said two pieces of construction equipment collided and she was crushed by a roller that turned over into a trench.

State officials continue to investigate how the deadly incident happened.

ABC11 has repeatedly reached out to the developer and the construction company involved. Both have told us "no comment."
