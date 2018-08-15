Worker who died at Wake County construction site identified

GARNER, NC (WTVD) --The Wake County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified the woman who died in a construction accident last week as Nolvia Ruiz-Turcios Martinez, 48, of Raleigh.
Friends of Turcios Martinez told ABC11 a service was held for her Tuesday in Zebulon and that her body will be sent to her native Honduras for burial.
Turcios Martinez died August 9 at a new housing development site on Auburn Knightdale Road in Wake County near Garner.
Authorities said two pieces of construction equipment collided and she was crushed by a roller that turned over into a trench.
State officials continue to investigate how the deadly incident happened.
ABC11 has repeatedly reached out to the developer and the construction company involved. Both have told us "no comment."