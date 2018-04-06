Dramatic narrow miss: Workers sent running for their lives as crane topples over

EMBED </>More Videos

Workers scattered as a crane came toppling down on the site of the future police headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida. (St. Petersburg Police via Storyful)

ST. PETERSBURG - Florida --
Workers scattered as a crane came toppling down on a construction site. Security footage caught the dramatic moment in which the crane can be seen narrowly missing workers as it hit the ground.

The crash happened at the site of the future police headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida on Thursday morning. No one was injured and minimal damage was reported, the police department wrote on Facebook.

The Florida Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the cause of the accident, ABC News reports.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crane accidentamazing videou.s. & world
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News