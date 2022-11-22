'Soccer Fan Fest' created by Downtown Raleigh Alliance puts World Cup on big screen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The World Cup is coming to downtown Raleigh in a big way.

A new outdoor LED screen will make its debut this week at the inaugural "Soccer Fan Fest" at Moore Square.

The purchase was part of several recommendations made by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance to bring more people back to downtown, according to our news gathering partners at the News & Observer.

The screen will be used to show the World Cup match between the United States and England.

The event kicks off Friday at 11 a.m. and will include soccer-related vendors, arts, crafts, a beer garden, food trucks and a photo op with a replica World Cup trophy.