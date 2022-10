World's oldest dog 'Pebbles' dies at age 22

Pebbles, world's oldest living dog has died at the age of 22.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Pebbles, world's oldest living dog has died at the age of 22, five months shy of her 23rd birthday.

The toy fox terrier was awarded the Guinness World Record in May.

Pebbles was born on March 28, 2000 in Long Island, NY.

According to an Instagram post, Pebbles died Monday from natural causes. The post goes on to say she had 32 puppies in her lifetime.

She spent her last day enjoying country music and being loved.