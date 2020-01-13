Would-be victim shoots robber at Burger King, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who tried to rob someone at a Fayetteville Burger King was shot by his intended victim Monday morning, according to police.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the restaurant on Bragg Boulevard around 9:43. Their investigation revealed the man attempted to rob someone when the would-be victim pulled out a gun, firing several shots and hitting the man once.

Investigators did not release the names of either person involved.

The robber's injuries aren't considered life-threatening. Fayetteville police officers said the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call police at (910) 818-2169.
