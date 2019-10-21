Wreckage from missing plane found in Umstead Park near RDU

BREAKING: RDU confirms search crews have located the wreckage of private plane on Umstead Park’s Reedy Creek Multi-Use Trail.

NCHP and park rangers securing the scene; NTSB notified; Umstead State Park now closed to the public. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/FxPJHgq5gD — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) October 21, 2019

No sign yet of a missing Piper PA32 plane that vanished from radar en route to RDU Sunday night. Search & rescue operation by several agencies resumes after sunup in Umstead Park, where it’s very dark, woods are thick and access is limited. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/YGj5oQTrRT — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) October 21, 2019

.@FAANews confirms plane that went missing somewhere near @UmsteadStPrk on approach @RDUAirport was a Piper PA-32. @TimABC11 LIVE from the airport tonight at 11 @ABC11_WTVD #ABC11 — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) October 21, 2019

RALEIGH -- Search crews have found the missing plane that disappeared from radar at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday night.Crews found wreckage of the private plane on Umstead State Park's Reedy Creek Multi-Use Trail.Chopper11 HD appears to show part of the plane stuck along some trees in the park. The crash site is just over a mile southeast of Runway 32, near Reedy Creek Road. There was no information from RDU officials concerning injuries.According to RDU, the plane disappeared from radar Sunday evening as it was landing just before 7:25.The airport said a small general aviation aircraft approaching RDU was lost on radar somewhere near the park. An alert issued by the FAA said the aircraft was a Piper PA32 headed to Runway 32 when contact was lost. It's not known how many people were on the plane or where it took off from.The park is roughly 5,200 acres of dense forest just east of the airport. There are few roads and little to no lights, which complicated the search. The park is closed Monday.Sunday night, a Highway Patrol helicopter searched for a heat signature from the ground - a signal typical of a crash landing. Fire and rescue crews left for the night around 3 a.m. The search resumed Monday around 6:30 a.m. The search grid inside the park was narrowed."It could take a very long time for us to find this plane," said RDU spokesperson Crystal Feldman. "No one is going home until this plane is found."The Raleigh Fire Department is leading the search effort.RDU was closed for a brief time, but has since reopened.RDU airport personnel, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, N.C. Park Rangers, Raleigh Police Department, Wake County EMS, Wake County Sheriff's Department, Wake County Emergency Management, Wake County Fire Services, Durham Highway Fire Department, Cary Fire Department and Cary EMS are all assisting in the search."Search and rescue efforts are underway and will continue to be RDU's top priority," said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.This story is developing. Check back for updates.