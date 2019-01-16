WTVD-TV - Photo/Video Rights Terms

  • You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner; or that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent; or that you own, purchased or otherwise legally obtained the rights to the image/video. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use.

  • You give WTVD non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.

  • You give WTVD permission to distribute the image/video to its licensees, including, but not limited to, owned stations, affiliates, partners, licensees and assigns, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.

  • You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that WTVD is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.
