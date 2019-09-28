WWII Fayetteville veteran turns 100 years old, credits God for longevity

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lus Albert Anderson celebrated a huge milestone on Friday as he turned 100 years old. In his century of life, he's seen it all and never expected to live as long as he did."I was told when I was a young man that I can expect to live to be 59 years old and today I am 100 years old," said Anderson.He told ABC11 that food brings people together. In fact, while overseas he served as food service manager overseeing meals for thousands of soldiers. He brought that love for food home."Everybody loves granddaddy's cooking. Nobody leaves here hungry. He will not let you leave unless you're full. He'd always ask, 'did you eat yet,'" said granddaughter Kimberly Obi.Anderson said that he has so much to be thankful for. He has two sons, seven grandchildren,and 11 great-grandchildren. He has been a deacon at First Baptist Church for more than 50 years. The Fayetteville City Council honored him last Monday with the proclamation for being one of the cities eldest residents."What a blessing. It's not a one that I would ask to do anything that won't get up and do it," said Anderson. " Live close to the Lord and he will take care of you. Treat people as you would like for them to treat you."