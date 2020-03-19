Society

Texas WWII veteran wants 100 digital birthday wishes for his 100th birthday

AMARILLO, Texas -- A WWII and Korean War veteran is asking for digital 100th birthday wishes as he self-quarantines to avoid coronavirus.

William "Bud" McDearman Jr. wants nothing more than to receive 100 birthday wishes for his centennial birthday!

George P. Bush, chairman of the Veterans Land Board, is asking people to send their wishes digitally in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that COVID-19 can spread through and live on surfaces for extended amounts of time. Therefore, sending physical cards to the Ussery-Roan Veterans home is not advised at this time," Bush said in a statement.

Community members are being asked to post a video wishing Bud a happy birthday in the comments of their Facebook and/or Twitter posts using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayBud.





Bud was born in Hamby, Texas and served in the Navy from 1937-1950. He then served in the Air Force from 1950-1959 and retired as a Sr. Master Sergeant.

Bud's 100th birthday is on April 8.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexastexas newsbirthdaycoronaviruscoronavirus texasveteran
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News