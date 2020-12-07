Politics

Biden picks California AG Xavier Becerra to be 1st Latino health secretary

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary, putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration's coronavirus response.

If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra, 62, will be the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services, a $1-trillion-plus agency with 80,000 employees and a portfolio that includes drugs and vaccines, leading-edge medical research and health insurance programs covering more than 130 million Americans.

As California's attorney general, Becerra has led the coalition of Democratic states defending "Obamacare'' from the Trump administration's latest effort to overturn it, a legal case awaiting a Supreme Court decision next year.

A former senior House Democrat, Becerra played a role in steering the Obama health law through Congress in 2009 and 2010. At the time he would tell reporters that one of the primary motivations for him was having tens of thousands of uninsured people in his Southern California district.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcattorney generaljoe bidenpoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler dies after being struck by car in Johnston Co.
COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks, lawmakers say
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis: Sources
Nash County mother of 3 killed in assault by boyfriend, sheriff says
LATEST: NC adds 6,438 COVID-19 cases amid record hospitalizations
12-year-old girl hurt after shots fired into Raleigh apartment
Man killed in Roxboro drive-by shooting, police say
Show More
1 million new COVID cases added to US total in only 5 days
2 women, teen boy injured in downtown Raleigh shooting
NC boy spends birthday giving pizza to homeless in Charlotte
WEATHER: Chilly Rain For Monday
Trump challenges vote results while urging turnout in Ga.
More TOP STORIES News