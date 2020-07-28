South Carolina man sought in deadly Lumberton Family Dollar shooting considered 'armed and dangerous'

Kimberley Hunt and Kayla Kyle were shot and killed Friday in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on East 5th Street around 5 p.m.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Police have identified Xavier Green, 25, of Florence, South Carolina, as the shooter. Warrants for two counts of first degree murder have been issued for Green.
RELATED: Two women shot, killed in Family Dollar parking lot in Lumberton
Green is considered to be armed and dangerous and should only be approached by law enforcement, police said late Monday.
Anyone who has information on this shooting should call Detective Layton Bartley or Charles Keenum at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.