South Carolina man sought in deadly Lumberton Family Dollar shooting considered 'armed and dangerous'

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lumberton police are looking for a South Carolina man in connection to the shooting deaths of two women in a Family Dollar parking lot.

Kimberley Hunt and Kayla Kyle were shot and killed Friday in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on East 5th Street around 5 p.m.

Police have identified Xavier Green, 25, of Florence, South Carolina, as the shooter. Warrants for two counts of first degree murder have been issued for Green.

Green is considered to be armed and dangerous and should only be approached by law enforcement, police said late Monday.

Anyone who has information on this shooting should call Detective Layton Bartley or Charles Keenum at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
