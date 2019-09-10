GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro Police are investigating after a child died after being pulled from a pond.
Police officers responded Saturday about noon to the 2000 block of S. Slocumb Street in response to a possible drowning at a pond.
A 9-year-old boy was pulled from the pond and taken to Wayne UNC Health and later flown to Vidant Medical Center.
On Monday, police said the boy died from his injuries.
Police continue to investigate.
NOTE: Video is from a previous story and will be updated.
Young boy pulled from pond in Goldsboro dies
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News