Young boy pulled from retention pond in Goldsboro, taken to hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. - (WTVD) -- A young boy was taken to the hospital after nearly drowning in a retention pond in Goldsboro on Saturday.

Just after noon, Goldsboro Police, Goldsboro Fire and Wayne County EMS responded to the 1900 block of S. Slocumb Street. Authorities were told a boy between seven and nine years old went underwater and didn't come back up.

A member of the fire department found the child in the water. The boy was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare and later went to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he's recovering.

No other information was available.
