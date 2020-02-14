Custom romance novels created by Raleigh couple for lovers around the world

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- You and your lover could be the stars of the next great romance novel.
For the past 28 years, a Raleigh-based husband and wife team has personalized romance novels for thousands of couples around the world.
"We get to write about love with the one we love and spread love around the world. That's be best job title I know," Kathy Newbern said.
The couple has made the process simple enough to do in just five minutes. You just answer 26 questions on their website YourNovel.com and choose the theme of your book and you'll have a romantic keepsake for your sweetie.
"You're sitting at your desk and you get a dozen roses delivered. Well you're sitting at your desk and you're like, 'This is what my husband got me. Here I am on the cover,'" J.S. Fletcher said.
For more information about how to order hour own romance novel click here.
