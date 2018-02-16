PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

FBI investigates after YouTuber 'nikolas cruz' posted 'school shooter' comment in 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

The comment said, "Im going to be a professional school shooter."

Alex Meier
PARKLAND, Florida --
The FBI received a tip in 2017 after a YouTube user with the Florida school shooter's name left a comment on a video that said, "Im going to be a professional school shooter."

An account with the name "nikolas cruz" posted the comment on Ben Bennight's account on September 24, 2017, Bennight said in a video posted Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz is accused of killing 17 and injuring 23 duringa shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Wednesday.

Bennight said he sent a screenshot of the comment to the FBI in September.

"I knew that I couldn't just ignore that," he said.

Bennight said FBI officers from Florida contacted him shortly after the Parkland school shooting. The FBI confirmed that they interviewed the tipster.

An FBI official said no other information on that comment indicated a time, location or true identity of the commenter.

"The FBI conducted database reviews, checks, but was unable to further identify the person who actually made the comments," the offical said in a press conference.

YouTube has since removed the comment. Bennight does not remember which video it was posted on.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootingmass shootingu.s. & worldFlorida
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Parkland school shooting survivors join St. Sabina peace march
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
Weapons banned during Trump, Pence NRA appearance
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News