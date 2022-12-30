34-year-old charged with first-degree murder in October killing of 58-year-old in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 34-year-old man is behind bars accused in the murder of a 58-year-old man that happened Oct. 28, 2022.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Zachary Maurice Richardson shot and killed Don Flournoy at a home on Eclar Drive off Crystal Springs Road.

Richardson and a woman from Hope Mills were both wanted for questioning in the investigation. However, after more evidence was uncovered, the sheriff's office announced that the woman was no longer wanted for questioning; instead, they just wanted Richardson.

On Friday, investigators announced Richardson had been charged with first-degree murder in the case. He was already at the Cumberland County Detention Center on unrelated charges.