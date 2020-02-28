4th murder suspect sought in deadly shooting of Raleigh teen

Raleigh police said Brandon Romero is the fourth suspect to be charged with murder in Deloatch's death.
Deloatch was found with a gunshot wound in the 5400 block of Duckling Way on Wednesday, Feb. 12. He was taken to WakeMed where he later died.
Raleigh Police have since arrested James Jarquin, 18, of Zebulon, Santiago Pacheco, 19, of Wendell and Trampus Brodie, 21, of Knightdale in relation to Deloatch's death.
Anyone with information on Romero's whereabouts is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.