3 hurt, including firefighter in Zebulon house fire

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A house fire left two people hospitalized in Zebulon on Wednesday morning.The home is on Karial Court off Old Bunn Road. Video from the scene around 3 a.m. showed fire crews putting out a flames and smoke emerging from the home. Several emergency vehicles were there.A firefighter had minor injuries from overheating. Two others were taken to the hospital. How the fire started is not known.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.