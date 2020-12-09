3 hurt, including firefighter in Zebulon house fire

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A house fire left two people hospitalized in Zebulon on Wednesday morning.

The home is on Karial Court off Old Bunn Road. Video from the scene around 3 a.m. showed fire crews putting out a flames and smoke emerging from the home. Several emergency vehicles were there.

A firefighter had minor injuries from overheating. Two others were taken to the hospital. How the fire started is not known.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
