ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A house fire left two people hospitalized in Zebulon on Wednesday morning.
The home is on Karial Court off Old Bunn Road. Video from the scene around 3 a.m. showed fire crews putting out a flames and smoke emerging from the home. Several emergency vehicles were there.
A firefighter had minor injuries from overheating. Two others were taken to the hospital. How the fire started is not known.
ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
3 hurt, including firefighter in Zebulon house fire
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News