ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Zebulon Police Department is asking the public for information regarding a man who is wanted for questioning after an alleged assault happened near a Boost Mobile Saturday afternoon.In the post, the department said the man photographed is wanted for questioning.They said the man left the area near the Boost Mobile on Gannon Avenue in a white utility truck. Outside of pictures, police did not list any other identifying information.If you have information, Zebulon police have requested help from the public via Facebook Messenger or by phone at 919-823-1818.