Zebulon officer accidentally fires gun, shoots himself during traffic stop

Officer Colby James is recovering this morning after his gun accidentally discharged during a traffic stop that turned into a chase.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An officer is recovering this morning after accidentally shooting himself while a suspect tried to get away from a traffic stop that turned into a chase.

Around 9:40 p.m., officer Colby James was checking on a suspicious vehicle at Zebulon Community Park on Arendell Avenue, according to Zebulon police.

Officer James determined the suspect, 51-year-old Deserie Ann Byrum, had an outstanding warrant from Randolph County for numerous charges including reckless driving. James asked the woman to step out of her car and that's when she tried to drive off and started to drag the officer.

While that was happening Officer James took his gun out of its holster and it accidentally went off hitting him in the left arm.

The officer finally fell from the car as the woman drove off. He was taken to Wake Med to be treated and released early Tuesday morning.

Byrum's car was found a short time later in Johnston County and a chase began. Spike strips were used to disable the car and Byrum was taken into custody.

She is facing numerous charges including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, damage to property, and careless and reckless driving. Warrants were also served against Byrum.

Since the only person injured was the officer, the investigation will remain with the Zebulon Police Department.