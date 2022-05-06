The Volestead by Unity is Philadelphia's First Zero-Proof Bar

By Amanda Brady
PHILADELPHIA -- Their mission is to create community spaces for those in recovery.

Husband and wife entrepreneurs in Manayunk are bringing recovery friendly spaces into the public eye with a full-service vegan restaurant and a zero-proof bar.

That's right - alcohol free liqueurs have become a new trend.

Volstead by Unity is a new vegan spot that's more than just an eatery and Arielle and Robert Ashford say it's the type of space they would have liked to have seen when they were coming out of recovery.

"I can't tell you all the times people were looking at me weird, like why don't you drink?" said Arielle.

Arielle and Robert met while in recovery and started Unity Recovery in 2017 to offer support services to those dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues.

And while it's not a criteria, the majority of the staff are in recovery.

"This project in hiring people in recovery, returning from incarceration and creating spaces that identify like that in community to come hang out, we're creating the things that we wanted to see for ourselves nine years ago," said Robert.

It's a mission that is deeply personal for the Ashfords.

"It's our life story, and those are the best things that manifest in life, when it has a personal plea," said Robert.
